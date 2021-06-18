Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) Actors Elijah Wood and Julia Davis will feature alongside Peter Dinklage in Legendary's reboot of the 1984 film "Toxic Avenger".

Directed by Macon Blair, the reboot will be a contemporary re-imagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 low-budget action comedy hit.

Blair has also penned the script for the film, which will follow a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak.

The man must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

The details of Wood and Davis' characters have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

Recently, actor Kevin Bacon was roped in by the makers for the role of the antagonist in the movie.

Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige will also star in the film, which will cover environmental themes and subvert the superhero genre in the vein of "Deadpool".

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz from Troma Entertainment will serve as producers.

The long and successful run of "The Toxic Avenger" spawned sequels "The Toxic Avenger Part II" (1989) and "The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie" (1989).

A third independent sequel, titled "Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV", was released in 2000.

The intellectual property (IP) also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

