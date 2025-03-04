Los Angeles [US], March 4 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has come on board to narrate and executive produce a special wildlife documentary titled 'Octopus!'.

As per Variety, the Amazon Prime Documentary "transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death."

The documentary features an eclectic "mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them. Their adventures will make us laugh, cry, and question our own place on this planet along the way."

Welcoming Phoebe on board, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said, "This charming and unique story will shine a light on these immensely special and intelligent animals through Phoebe's endearing and comedic lens. Not only will our global customers get an up-close look at the octopus, but you will see the impact they have on people that dedicate their lives to studying these magical creatures."

"Octopus!" is produced by Waller-Bridge's production company Wells Street Films, which is under an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios, as well as Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions.

Waller-Bridge entered her overall deal at Amazon in 2019 and renewed in 2023. Besides "Octopus!," she and Wells Street Films are in the works on multiple series for the company, including adaptations of the "Tomb Raider" video games and Claudia Lux's novel "Sign Here." (ANI)

