Los Angeles, Aug 12 (PTI) Actor Rose Byrne's dark comedy series "Physical" has scored a second season order from streaming service Apple TV+.

The streamer shared the news in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday, a week after the second season finale.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly.

But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image. That is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

Annie Weisman, the creator and showrunner of "Physical", said she is excited to take the story of the show's protagonist into the third season.

"Rose's breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the North Star on our show's journey of personal empowerment and transformation in '80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory," Weisman said.

"The feedback we've received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by 'Physical' is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I'm so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality," she added.

"Physical" launched on Apple TV+ with its first season that debuted in June 2021.

The show's second season, which concluded on August 5, saw Rubin having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path.

"Physical" also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. It is produced by Tomorrow Studios.

The show is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Craig Gillespie, Weisman and Byrne. PTI

