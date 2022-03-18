Dubai [UAE], March 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly met former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay is pointing towards something.

Also Read | Pinkie Roshan Finds Son Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Too Cute’.

It's not yet known how and when the two exactly met. Several reports stated that Sanjay and Musharraf met accidentally.

Musharraf, the former military ruler, has been facing several legal cases. He left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

Also Read | Are Tom Hiddleston and Lady Love Zawe Ashton Engaged? Star Couple Shows Off Diamond Ring in Recent Public Appearance.

He was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)