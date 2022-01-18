Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Pooja Hegde decided to set social media on fire with her latest stunning beach picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted a picture in which she looked gorgeous in a floral, ivory bikini set.

Also Read | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Receive a Special Canadian Screen Awards Honour for Her Impact on Global TV Audience.

In the caption, she wrote, "Always bringing my own sunshine."

The post was immediately flooded with likes and comments.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Who Tried to Trespass Her Home.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of fire emoticons.

"You are a sunshine," a fan added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' with co-star Prabhas.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new release date has been unveiled yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)