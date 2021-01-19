Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Following the news that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broken-up after only under a year of dating, a cut-out of Ana was found discarded in the trash outside Affleck's California home.

While things sound amicable between the now-exes, the trash at Affleck's home painted a slightly more awkward picture than what was visible.

According to E! News, in the photos published by 'The Daily Mail', a landscaper discarded a cut-out of the actor in a garbage can outside Affleck's Brentwood, California residence.

This is not the first time that the cut-out of de Armas has been spotted. In June 2020, it was snapped by paparazzi after a prankster apparently left it outside the Oscar winner's house.

While it's unclear as to why the two went their separate ways before the one-year anniversary mark, but As per E! News de Armas reportedly travelled to her native land, Cuba without Affleck for the holidays. (ANI)

