American rapper and songwriter Post Malone, who suffered a nasty fall during one of his concerts last week and was taken to a hospital, has spoken out about the accident.

According to E! News, Malone was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage and hit his chest. For several minutes following that the show had to be paused as medics examined the 27-year-old.

He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, reported told E! News. The rapper then went on to perform five more songs.

A day later, Malone took to Twitter and spoke about the incident in a selfie video. He said, "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand...it goes down, and there's this big-a-- hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a--."

"Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything's good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a-- on the tour," he added.

In an Instagram post, Malone's manager, Dre London, clarified that despite rumours, the rapper "didn't break 3 ribs last nite thank god," adding, "We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show," as per E! News. (ANI)

