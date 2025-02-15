Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): The fans of the film 'The Goonies' can be delighted to learn that the much-awaited sequel has finally been given its scriptwriter. As per Deadline, Potsy Ponciroli, the director and writer of 'Old Henry,' has come aboard to pen the script for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

The plot details of the film are currently under wraps, and no director has been attached to it. Deadline reported that Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Chris Columbus, with Lauren Shuler Donner exec producing.

The director Ponciroli also shared his excitement for the same through his Instagram handle. He wrote,

"I have been working on this one for over a year so it's pretty incredible to finally announce it... i get to write a sequel to one of the greatest and most treasured films ever made. The Goonies is THE film that made me want to get into this business. It's a story that has stuck with me my entire life. As a massive fan of this film, i understand the importance of not fucking it up. Some stories don't need sequels but to me, this has always been a story that was never finished. There is still more of the tale to tell."

This latest development comes around two weeks after a cast reunion at TCL Chinese Theatres, in celebration of Ke Huy Quan's hand and foot imprint ceremony.

The film revolves around the tale of a group of misfit kids -- Mikey, Mouth, Data, Chunk, and others -- who embark on a treasure hunt to save their homes from foreclosure.

The journey takes them through underground tunnels, booby traps, and encounters with the villainous Fratelli crime family, all leading to the discovery of the long-lost treasure of the pirate One-Eyed Willy.

The film is said to have launched the careers of young actors such as Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and Quan.

Richard Donner directed from a script by Columbus, which was based on a story by the project's producer, Spielberg.

As for Potsy Ponciroli, he broke out to fame with the film 'Old Henry', a Western starring Tim Blake Nelson, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The director recent signed on to direct 'The Rescue' which is expected to be shot this summer, reported Deadline.

Ponciroli is also responsible for Lionsgate's crime comedy Greedy People, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James and Himesh Patel, as well as the Billy Ray Cyrus series Still the King. (ANI)

