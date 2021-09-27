Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' got a release date. The movie will have a theatrical release on Independence Day weekend next year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "PRABHAS: 'ADIPURUSH' LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush [#3D] #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam."

Also Read | Rasika Dugal, Akshay Oberoi Honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards 2021.

This news comes following the announcement by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinema halls, which were closed down during the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. Apart from Kriti and Prabhas, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Also Read | Is Ben Affleck Living a Healthier Life After Reuniting with Lady Love Jennifer Lopez?.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif, will portray the role of Raavan.

'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On a related note, 'Adipurush' release date will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)