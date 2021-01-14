New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Makers of 'Salaar' have announced that the flick is all set to go on floors during the last week of January after hosting the 'Muhurat puja' on Friday.

The 'Muhurat' clap will be observed in Hyderabad and will be attended by the team of 'Salaar'. The Chief Guests invited are Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N. - Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, ace filmmaker Rajamouli S.S. and actor Yash along with the other cast and crew members.

Talking about the same, Prabhas said, "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action flick will feature Prabhas in a 'violent character', something which fans have not witnessed before. Reportedly, the star will be seen in an extremely 'bulked up avatar'. (ANI)

