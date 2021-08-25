Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor-politician Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in a special way. On the occasion, the two remarried as their son Vedhant wanted to witness their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash, on Tuesday night, wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss."

He also shared a string of images from their anniversary celebration. In the photographs, we can see Prakash and Pony kissing each other after exchanging the rings.

Prakash's daughters Meghana and Pooja from his first wife Lalitha Kumar were also present at the bash.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Prakash shared a throwback image from his original wedding ceremony with Pony.

"It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night" .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj," he had tweeted.

For the unversed, Prakash reportedly parted ways with Lalitha in 2009, and a year after he tied the knot with Pony. (ANI)

