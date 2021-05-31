Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) South actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced that she has got married to businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony here.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old actor, who has acted in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, shared the news of her wedding with fans and followers.

The low-key ceremony, which was held on Sunday, only had close friends and family in attendance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony," the couple said in a joint statement.

They also apologised to their loves ones for not informing them about the wedding beforehand.

"We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date," the couple said.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have like nothing more that for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things gets better," they added.

Known for films like "Baava", "Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal", "Bheema Theeradalli", Pranitha is awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut "Hungama 2" and also has Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India" in the pipeline.

The actor is also set to star in the Kannada film "Ramana Avatara".

