Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Actor Pranutan Bahl feels her upcoming film 'Helmet' will encourage more open conversations about condoms.

"I believe it always takes time for any kind of social stigma to completely go away but we all are hoping that with Helmet we can start a healthy dialogue about the fact that why there's a taboo attached to something which is actually very normal. It is a very wise thing to purchase a condom and use it," she said.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Expresses Anger Over the Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan, Says 'As an American I'm Ashamed'.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, 'Helmet' is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms. It also features Aparshakti Khurana in the lead role.

Speaking more about the movie, Pranutan added, "We really hope 'Helmet' will bring about at least a little change. One thing I like the most about the film is that it gives a beautiful social message in a very funny and quirky way."

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up, Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog and More; Netflix Announces Release Date of Upcoming Hollywood Films.

For the unversed, Pranutan, who is the elder daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, made her Bollywood debut with 'Notebook' in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)