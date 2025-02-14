Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with Priya Banerjee.

On Friday evening, Prateik and Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and follwoers. They even shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.

"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds.

"Congratulations...best wishes to you two," a fan wrote.

Actors Bobby Deol and Karan Tacker dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam. (ANI)

