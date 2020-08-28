Washington [US] Aug 28 (ANI): American supermodel Chrissy Teigen who is expecting her third child with husband and singer John Legend, revealed on Thursday (local time) that she's been eating so much tart-tasting treats lately that her tongue has started peeling.

According to People Magazine, the 34-year-old model gave fans a glimpse of the state of her tongue in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, cautioning viewers, "Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you're squeamish."

Also Read | Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Take A Road Trip Straight to Dull-Ville.

Sticking out her tongue to show discoloured patches on its surface, the Cookbook author continues in the footage, "I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this."

The 'Chrissy's Court' star is also seen holding up what appears to be bits of skin from her tongue in her hand.

Also Read | Sadak 2: Netizens Remember Late Actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s Iconic Act Of ‘Maharani’ From Sadak As the Sequel Premiers On Disney+ Hotstar.

"It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It's just falling off, my tongue," said Teigen.

People Magazine reported that the model goes on to lament how it's been difficult to eat lunch due to her tongue, saying, "I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful."

She explained, "It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially. I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put saran wrap on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort."

"It hurts," she adds.

On Sunday, the supermodel also spoke about her affinity for sour candy when she asked her Twitter followers for recommendations.

She tweeted, "I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything, are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating? peanut butter take 5 was extremely eye-opening for me."

When one recommended Zours or 'sour Mike & Ike's' candies, the expectant star replied, "O I LOVED these." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)