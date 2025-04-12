Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, never misses a chance to watch the match of her team from the stands. On Saturday, she was spotted cheering for the players at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dressed in red, which is the primary color of Punjab Kings' jersey, Preity looked extremely happy as her team performed exceptionally well in the first innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Batters displayed attacking intent right from the start, with Priyansh Arya (36 in 13 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) putting on a 66 run partnership in just 24 balls.

Later, skipper Shreyas Iyer also posted his third half-century of the competition.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, and Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat. (ANI)

