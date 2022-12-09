Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta, who has been living with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US, returned to India.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared that she paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple after arriving in India.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl7v25zKx4P/?hl=en

She dropped a video in which she is seen offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

"Back in Mumbai .... Back at Siddhivinayak temple... Wow ! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight. A big thank you to everyone at the temple for making us have such amazing darsha. Dil aur aatma dono ki shanti mil gayi," Preity captioned the post.

Preity received a warm welcome from social media users.

"Welcome back at Home," a netizen wrote.

"Feels so happy to see you in India. Loads of love to you," another one wrote.

Preity tied knot with with Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and since then she has been living there. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one this year. (ANI)

