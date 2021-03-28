Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Sunday treated fans to throwback pictures and sent out warm wishes to her fans.

The 'Salam Namaste' actor took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures as she commemorated the festival of colours.

The first post was a selfie clicked by Zinta with her husband Gene Goodenough as the duo smilingly posed for the picture with their faces smeared with colours.

Sending out good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the 'Veer Zaara' actor wrote, "#HappyHoli everyone. May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. "

Stating that there is no Holi celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said that she is putting out last year's photo to keep the spirit of Holi alive.

"Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I'm putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi alive. #Patiparmeshwar #ting. (sic)"

The 46-year-old shared another throwback picture from last year's festivities with her husband and family friends and quoted the popular Holi song from the 1981 film 'Silsila'.

She wrote, "Rang Barse." (red heart emoticon) and added the hashtags, " #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting."

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

