Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta on Monday shared a beautiful picture featuring her mother and mother-in-law on social media.

She took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures featuring her mother Neelu Zinta and mother-in-law.

Preity can be seen with Neelu in a selfie where the 'Veer Zaara' actor wore a white outfit. On the other hand, Neelu opted for a 'Kings XI Punjab' jersey.

In another picture, Preity's mother can be seen posing with Preity's mother-in-law in cute outfits.

Along with the post, she wrote, "I know I'm a bit late (thanks to a crazy travel day with the twins) in wishing my mom, my mom in law & all the incredible moms out there a very happy Mother's Day, but I will never stop appreciating & being grateful to have both these incredible women in my life. #family #mom #mothersday #ting."

Recently, Preity has been spending quality time with her husband Gene Goodenough and kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough in the lap of mountains and dropped photos on her social media account

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. (ANI)

