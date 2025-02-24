Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday beat a traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

He attended the grand event and was seen beating a traditional drum.

Jhumoir is an integral part of Assam's tea garden workers and Adivasi community, and its origins date back to the early 19th century when tea plantations were established in the region.

The dance form was a way for workers to express joy and camaraderie after a long day of laborious work in the tea gardens. Today, Jhumoir is synonymous with the identity of Assam's vibrant tea community.

The event featured over 8,000 Jhumoir artists from across Assam.

There is also a light and music show during the event.

PM Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation to the local artists as they concluded their performance.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 tomorrow.

Earlier, the Assam CM welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he landed in Guwahati.

"It is a privilege and honour to welcome the world's most popular leader, PM Narendra Modi, to Assam. Prime Minister's vision drives us in our pursuit to build a Viksit Assam," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

People warmly welcomed PM Modi as he made his way to the venue of 'Jhumoir Binandini' programme.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presented gifts from the state to PM Modi at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people as he arrived on the stage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event. He greeted people waving both his hands.

"I want to thank the government of Assam for organising this programme," he said.

The Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, is a spectacular cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam's syncretic cultural melange. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam. (ANI)

