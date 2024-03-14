Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced that its new Tamil original series Inspector Rishi will premiere on March 29. Created by Nandhini JS, the 10-episode horror crime series features actor Naveen Chandra in the lead role. Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences, Prime Video said in a press release. "As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unravelling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil," read the official plotline. Kumari Srimathi: Nithya Menen and Nirupam's Comedy Drama Series to Stream On Amazon Prime Video From September 28.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said the streaming service is committed towards showcasing an array of rich, rooted and culturally immersive stories from all over the country to its subscribers. "As we continue to expand our regional content repertoire, we are thrilled to bring the Tamil Original Inspector Rishi, a spine-chilling horror crime drama series created by Nandhini JS.

"Nandhini brings a distinctly female gaze to this riveting crime investigation series infused with captivating supernatural elements, ensuring our viewers a great cinematic experience," she added. Inspector Rishi also features Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in pivotal roles.