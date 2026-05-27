Entertainment News | 'Primetime' Trailer Brings Robert Pattinson's Dark Dive into 'To Catch a Predator' Origins

Los Angeles [US], May 27 (ANI): The trailer for Robert Pattinson's starrer 'Primetime' has been unveiled, chronicling the origins of Chris Hansen's 'To Catch a Predator'.

Earlier, a 2024 Deadline report suggested a film from Ren Faire's Lance Oppenheim. "A journalist who takes on an underworld of crime and changes television forever," the logline stated at the time.

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The trailer hints at Hansen's early efforts with the show, with Pattinson issuing dialogue that will seem familiar to anyone who has seen 'To Catch a Predator'.

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"What would have happened if I wasn't here? You see how this looks, right?" Hansen asks, further adding, "At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Would you agree?"

Pattinson's TV host then asks, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know. I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC -- and you're able to be a part of television history."

The trailer also suggests that 'Primetime' will be in the vein of Dan Gilroy's 2014 thriller 'Nightcrawler', which featured Jake Gyllenhaal as the shady, ambulance-chasing stringer.

Besides Pattinson in the lead, others rounding up the cast are Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers.

The film is set to hit theatres this fall; however, an official release date is yet to be announced.

With a script from Ajon Singh, 'Primetime' is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Pattinson, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone. (ANI)

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