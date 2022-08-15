Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will soon visit the UK and Germany.

According to Page Six, the official spokesperson for the couple has informed that they will be in the United Kingdom and Germany next month for three charity events.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," informed the spokesperson.

Page Six reports that the couple will attend the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester, England, on September 5, followed by the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 6 and the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

Harry and Meghan last visited the UK in June to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Their two kids - Archie and Lillibet accompanied them. The couple even celebrated Lillibet's first birthday there.

According to Page Six, the Queen even met her namesake great-granddaughter briefly.

Harry and Meghan were touched that fans and followers around the world made donations to the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honour. More than USD 100,000 have been raised for the organization, which continues to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crisis.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2021, and moved to the US. Both have signed deals with online streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify, reported Deadline.

Although Meghan and Harry have not produced much content, Netflix recently dropped the title of an animated series 'Pearls', still in the making which was created by Markle. (ANI)

