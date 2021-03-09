Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): During a recent interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry opened up about the reason for relocating to the US from UK with wife Meghan Markle.

According to Variety, the Duke of Sussex revealed that racism in UK was the "main reason" which drove him and wife Meghan Markle to US.

When asked by the show host Winfrey, "Did you leave the country because of racism?"

Prince Harry, after a long pause admitted, "It was a large part of it."

Harry also reminisced about an incident to support his claim and said, "One of the people at that dinner said to me, 'Please don't do this with the media. They will destroy your life.' This person is friends with a lot of the editors. And I said, 'So just to elaborate what do you mean by that?' Obviously I knew."

"He said, 'You need to understand that the U.K. is very bigoted.' And I stopped and I said, 'The U.K.'s not bigoted -- the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?' And he goes, 'No, the U.K.'s bigoted.' And I said, 'I completely disagree.' But unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society," Harry added.

Variety reported that in the 200 minute long interview the Prince also spilled the beans of what happened to the couple after they announced their decision to step away from the Royal family.

He disclosed that the plans for them to meet with his grandmother, the Queen, abruptly changed, with the monarch's engagements diary suddenly filling up and her being "busy all week."

The 36-year-old Duke also told that there were no apologies from the Royal family about the reasons that the couple decided to leave.

"The feeling is that it was our decision and therefore the consequences are on us," said Harry.

"It's been really hard, because I'm part of the system with them, I always have been, but I am very aware of this, that my brother can't leave that system, but I have," he concluded.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after hammering out their 'Megxit' deal.

The couple who is expecting their second child, had since relocated to Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son Archie. (ANI)

