Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): The Duke of Cambridge Prince William has been named as the 'World's Sexiest Bald Man' in a recent study conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists.

According to People Magazine, beating out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jason Statham, and Michael Jordan, the elder son of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana; Prince William has been titled as the 'World's Sexiest Bald Man'.

The results came out after the study results held out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita mentioned that the 38-year-old royal was addressed as 'sexy' 17.6 million times in blogs, reports and pages found through Google search which beats out Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan, who completed the list's top five men.

Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, as well as Vladimir Putin were also mentioned in the study, as reported by People Magazine.

"There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita said.

However, after the list was made public by the outlet, social media came lashing out at the ratings.

Dwayne also asked for a recount while tweeting, "How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount "

Certain social media users also posted their opinions on the same on Twitter. One user wrote, "Their PR machine is really trying but they are so grossly incompetent," using a rolling on the floor laughing emoticon.

One actor, who wasn't mentioned on the initial list, however, also began to trend on Twitter in response as well Stanley Tucci.

"What did Stanley Tucci do to deserve this disrespect," one user tweeted as another added, "this is gross Stanley Tucci erasure."

Other social media users found the ranking to be comical and poked fun at the list in other ways.

"April fools day is next week, please. Delete this. It's not too late," one user wrote while another said: "This must be a slap for bald men everywhere." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)