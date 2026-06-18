Entertainment News | Prithviraj Sukumaran Finds Himself in Trouble over a Heist Case in 'I,Nobody' Trailer

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to be seen in a heist thriller film titled 'I, Nobody.' The makers of the movie released the trailer on Thursday.

Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role. The trailer introduces Prithviraj as Rajeevan, whose life goes out of control as he finds himself entangled in crime, violence and the consequences of his decisions.

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In the trailer, Prithviraj was seen navigating dangerous situations, suggesting a story driven as much by internal conflict as external threats.

The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. The movie is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. The movie will hit theatres on July 9, 2026.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZucEv-TAw2/

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will also be seen in the movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan titled 'Daayra' and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after 'Raazi' and 'Talvar. ''Daayra' explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, as per the press release.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the thriller was announced last year, with Kareena expressing her excitement about working with the filmmaker and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. (ANI)

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