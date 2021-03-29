Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra on Monday took time out from her busy schedule and celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of the Jonas family celebrating Holi.

She captioned the post as, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

In one of the pictures, Priyanka along with Nick and his parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas can be seen in white outfits smeared in colours. She holds a giant pichkari in her right hand.

Meanwhile, Nick also shared the same pictures on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

