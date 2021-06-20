Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not like talking to anyone before having her coffee in the morning.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and shared a funny video of her expressing her love for morning coffee.

"When people talk to me before my morning coffee," she captioned the clip, wherein she can be seen dancing to the viral song 'Please leave me alone'.

In another story, Priyanka treated her fans to an adorable Father's Day post.

She shared childhood pictures of her and her husband Nick Jonas with their respective parents.

"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series 'Citadel' in London. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. (ANI)

