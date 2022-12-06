Los Angeles [US], December 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra made heads turn with her appearance in a pink gown at an event in Dubai recently.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared several images from the event. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a fuchsia pink gown, which she paired with a trailing satin cape

"What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari's Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I'm so proud to be your ambassador," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's look left netizens in awe.

"You look so beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Gorgeous," another one wrote.

Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas, too, heaped praise on Priyanka.

He called Priyanka a "hottie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

