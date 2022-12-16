Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Friday, shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a family picture along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

In the picture, Nick was seen holding Malti in his arm and her face was hidden with a heart emoji. Priyanak could be seen cutely looking at them in the backdrop jellyfish floating around in the dark blue water.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in comment section.

Priyanka and singer Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)