Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, marked her parent's marriage anniversary by sharing a sweet social media post in remembrance of her late father.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her parents from one of their fondest moments. She wrote, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you."

In the picture, Priyanka's father could be seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The couple indeed shared an endearing moment with their gentle smiles.

Her father had passed away back in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', and has wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series 'Citadel'. She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film 'Ending Things'.

In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

