Actor Priyanka Chopra was all jolly and giddy as she shared a fun banter with fellow actor Huma Qureshi. The Quantico star was spotted in a video posted to the Instagram stories of Huma, dressed in a black jacket along with denim jeans with a handbag. "This is how @priyankachopra packs all of us off for the concert #convoy #2023," the Bell Bottom actor captioned the video. "We'll miss you," Huma was heard saying to Priyanka from behind the lens. Priyanka Chopra Hosts Special Screening of Chhello Show, Says ‘So Proud of the Amazing Movies That Come Out of Indian Cinema’.

Via Huma Qureshi's Insta Story

"I know. Look at my convoy," Priyanka replied with a giddy laugh as Huma panned the camera around to showcase the numerous black limousines standing in a line. "Bye! Enjoy London," Huma replied before the video ended with Priyanka making a victory sign with her hands and smiling as she bade farewell. In earlier Instagram stories, the Maharani actor shared snippets from a concert of 'Jonas Brothers', including one where Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas was performing.

"Jiju is a rockstar .. ufff @nickjonas," she wrote with star emojis alongside the video. Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the neo-noir comedy thriller film Monica, O My Darling opposite Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in two important projects It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. Huma Qureshi Drops Photo Dump of Her New York Travel Diaries on Instagram!

The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.