California [US], September 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with her furry friend.

The 'Baywatch' actor posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram. In the photograph, Chopra is seen while Gino resting his head over the 'Dostana' actor's arm in what seems to be a poolside snap.

The 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' actor is seen in a chunky white-rimmed sunglasses and a black two-piece bikini.

"My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," the 'Mary Kom' actor captioned the picture.Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas along with over 1 lakh fans hit the like button on the picture.

One user commented, "So adorable omg."

"Pretty," noted another user in the comments section.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor has 3 dogs--Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family 'Panda'.Priyanka and Nick Jonas' furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, each with thousands of followers. (ANI)

