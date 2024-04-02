Los Angeles [US], April 2 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable video of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The video gives a sneak peek into their special family time.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a lovely video in which Nick as a doting father can be seen fulfilling his daddy responsibilities by strolling daughter Malti on the streets of Los Angeles.

In the video, Nick is seen wearing a white sweatshirt with stylish eyewear while Malti is sitting in the stroller. She also added Cavendish Music's Love Letter in the background.

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India. They graced the birthday bash of the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. The Desi Girl arrived at the party with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Both looked super stylish. Priyanka was spotted wearing a white bralette with matching skirt for the night. On the other hand, Nick donned a cool pair of yellow pants and a printed white shirt.

Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida. She came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. (ANI)

