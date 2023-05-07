New Jersey [US], May 7 (ANI): After attending the Met Gala and the premiere of her upcoming movie 'Love Again' in New York. On Sunday, global icon Priyanka Chopra enjoyed quality time with her daughter Malti Marie in New Jersey.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Both stepped out for a play date and shopping at a toy shop. Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday done right".

Also Read | Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Resumes Shoot for Ravi Jadhav's Film (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr7PwF4N1qY/

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her little munchkin. Malti can be seen in a pink and white dress while Priyanka was dressed in a casual grey sweater with sunglasses and a white cap.

Also Read | World Laughter Day 2023: Kunal Kemmu Feels It is Not Easy To Make People Laugh!.

In the second picture, Malti was trying to stand, holding onto a food cart with hotdogs, pretzels, and drinks, written on it. Malti can be seen showing her back at the camera in a peach and red printed dress.

The following photos were taken at home where she is seen crawling on the floor surrounded by other babies and a tiny dog.

At last, Priyanka shared a photo of her cute dog too.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

A fan commented, "In sec pic I noticed Indian things. Lots of love Malti baby".

Another social media user commented' "Such a beautiful Mommy and Baby MM picture".

One more fan dropped, "I am so happy you and Malti went to Jersey to hangout with the family. Very cool".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces is that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)