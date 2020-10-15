California [US], October 15 (ANI): Megastar Priyanka Chopra on Thursday showered love at her beloved pet - Diana Chopra Jonas and termed her as 'favourite co-worker.'

Channelling her love for the little furball, the Baywatch actor posted an adorable picture with her four-legged friend on Instagram. In the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic ' star looks effortlessly beautiful as she held Diana in her hands - while the pooch is seen wrapped in a towel. Carrying a low make up look, Priyanka showcased her luscious bangs as she sported a peach-toned lip colour. The actor is seen all suited up as she clicks a selfie with her 'favourite co-worker.'

The actor tagged the location of the picture as her workplace and wrote in the captions, " Fav co-worker@diariesofdiana," (along with a red heart emoji).

Celebrity followers including Urvashi Rautela and more than 23 lakh fans liked the post within 42 minutes of being posted.

Diana Penty too adored the sweet picture and noted in the comments section, "Love from Diana to Diana. (along with a grinning face, smiling eyes and a red heart emoji).

Quite an active user of social media, Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her time with the beloved pets.

The 'Bajirao Mastaani' actor has three dogs--Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family 'Panda'.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, each with thousands of followers. (ANI)

