Los Angeles [US], April 27 (ANI): Global queen Priyanka Chopra is all set to rule the Met Gala 2023 with her fashionable avatar.

Variety journalist Marc Malkin confirmed the presence of Priyanka at the upcoming edition of Hollywood's biggest fashion night.

He tweeted, "@priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

The update has left Priyanka Chopra's fans excited.

"Damn...she is back to Met Gala," a social media user commented.

"Woaaah...best news ever. Can't wait to see her look," another one wrote.

Priyanka made her Met Gala debut in 2017. She walked the red carpet for the first time in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar. Her last Met Gala appearance was in 2019, where she came in Dior couture gown for the theme "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The theme of Met Gala 2023 is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Besides Priyanka, Deepika had also attended Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019, where she decked up in a Voluminous metallic pink gown resembling a Barbie Doll or a princess.

Reportedly, actress Alia Bhatt will also represent India at Met Gala 2023. As per a source, the diva will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1 in New York City. (ANI)

