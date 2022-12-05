New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra, who has been inspiring millions with her satorical choices, set the temperatures soaring in her bright yellow swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a series of pictures and videos from Dubai.

In the first top-angle picture, Priyanka was seen dressed in a bright yellow swimsuit enjoying the waves and sun while laying on the floor of the boat.

In the second photo, Priyanka posed for the camera with a glass in her hand.

She shared a selfie of herself in a pink striped dress and a pair of sunglasses along with a beautiful backdrop.

In the next picture, Priyanka was seen posing against a postered wall while wearing a printed co-ord set.

In a white printed outfit, she was seen playing with the bird in her hand.

Priyanka also posed with her friend on the boat.

The 'Mary Kom' actor also posted a video of herself enjoying a ride on a water scooter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClwGA73NOXW/

Along with the pictures and video, she wrote, "Weekend vibes ."

The "Bajirao Mastani" actor attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.

The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

