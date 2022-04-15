Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, who will be starring in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt, on Friday, shared a congratulatory social media post celebrating Alia's marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a dreamy picture of Ranbir and Alia as newlyweds. Along with the image, she penned, "Awwwww.... Congratulations you two... Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt #Ranbir."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

Ranbir has previously worked with Priyanka in two films, first in the 2010 movie 'Anjaana Anjaani' followed by the Anurag Basu directorial blockbuster 'Barfi', which was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. (ANI)

