Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Production on the third season of Netflix's 'The Witcher' has been 'paused due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The news comes amid unconfirmed online rumours that star Henry Cavill tested positive for the virus, but the streamer is only saying that filming has "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production of Season 2 was also halted due to the pandemic back in 2020, pushing the release of the season to December 2021. No premiere date has been announced for the third season of the show, which also features Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni and Eamon Farren.

Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have also been added to the cast.

The official logline tells, in season 3 as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko. (ANI)

