The shooting of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel of Haseen Dillruba, is complete, the makers have announced. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the first part of the romantic thriller series released on Netflix in 2021. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill. Dhillon, who also serves as a co-producer, shared the update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "And it's time to celebrate the wrap of this beautiful film with all these beautiful people! #phiraayihasseendillruba! As a writer and co-producer my heart is full- thank u @aanandlrai #bhushankumar for being great collaborators!" she captioned the post. Dunki: Taapsee Pannu Reveals About Her ‘Extensive Training’ To Wrestle With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani Film (Watch Video).

The writer-producer also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. "Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee - it's a special year for both of us!! @vikrantmassey your talent shines like no other- can't wait to see more of you on screen! "@sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching you perform in this film is a delight!! @jimmysheirgill sir thank you for your towering presence and performance. @jaypraddesai - our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with your own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank you for the beautiful words," Dhillon further wrote. Taapsee Pannu Embraces Serenity in Ethereal White Saree (View Pics).

Pannu commented on Dhillon's post: "Let's raise the temperature of 2024 further!" Haseen Dillruba was directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Dhillon. It also starred Harshvardhan Rane.