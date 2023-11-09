Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor, on Thursday, showered birthday love on his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Anil dropped a bundle of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Harsh, I am so proud of your tenacity and perseverance, of your belief and your faith in yourself, of the person you have become. Happy Birthday to the man who forges his own path and has such an unwavering love and kindness that it's truly humbling. Love you son! @harshvarrdhankapoor."

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also extended birthday wishes to brother Harsh.

"Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you @harshvarrdhankapoor you're the best," she wrote.

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

He was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018.In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

In the film, Anil will be seen portraying the role of Ranbir's father.

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received massive responses from the audience. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2024. (ANI)

