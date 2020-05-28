Entertainment News | Punjab CM Hails 'Moga Boy Sonu Sood' for Helping Migrant Workers in Crisis

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Calling Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as 'our Moga Boy,' Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday lauded the actor for arranging hassle-free transportation and food for migrant labourers and help them reach their native places.

The Chief Minister took pride in lauding his 'fellow Punjabi.' "It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu!," Singh tweeted.

Sood replied to the Chief Minister's appreciation and wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words sir. You have always been an inspiration for me."

"I promise to make our our fellow punjabis proud," Sood's reply further read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also lauded the actor who is widely being praised for his initiative in helping thousands of stranded migrant labourers.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)

