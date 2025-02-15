New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj, who won zillions of hearts with his hit song 'Udaarian', enthralled the audience with his soulful performance at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on Friday. In the concert, he sang his hit songs, such as 'Jalsa 2.0' and 'Sajjan Raazi'.

On Valentine's Day, an evening dedicated to love, Sartaaj's music became the perfect celebration of it. According to the press note by the organisers, more than 10,000 fans gathered for a night filled with music and poetry.

From the very first song, the singer had the audience hooked, be it 'Jalsa 2.0', 'Udaarian', Sajjan Raazi, or his latest hit, 'Rang' from Sky Force. He turned the arena into one big chorus of voices singing along. People cheered, sang, and felt every word he sang.

The singer shared the breathtaking photos from his concert in Delhi. He wrote, "The Majestic Dilli. About last night. I.G. Stadium"

After the show, Satinder Sartaaj shared,

"Delhi, the energy was palpitating, and the love flowed everywhere. It was truly a magical night! Thank you for making it so special. Seeing so many of you singing along, feeling every note with me, reminds me of why I do this."

Siddharth Kumar Anand, Senior Vice President, Films & Events at Saregama, added,

"At Saregama, we have always been an artist-first company, committed to bringing music that resonates with generations. Sartaaj has an extraordinary gift; his music doesn't just entertain; it creates a deep emotional connection with his audience. Those who witness his live performances testify to the magic he brings to the stage. He is, without a doubt, the true 'Sartaaj' of live events."

Presented by Firdaus Production in association with Saregama Live, The Sphere of Eminence Tour continues to bring the magic of Sufi and Punjabi music to audiences everywhere.

Satinder also performed in Mumbai on January 25, 2025, as a part of his tour, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. (ANI)

