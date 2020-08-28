New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and family bade their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner on Friday.

The 43-year-old actor shared on Twitter a video of him with family performing rituals on Ganpati Visarjan.

In the one-minute and 54-seconds long video, the 'Saathiya' actor is seen taking care of a well-decorated pedestal with Ganesha idol with sweets, flowers, and other offerings.

The star wore a red-coloured kurta and enjoyed the occasion along with his family.

"Visarjan of bappa has always been an emotional ritual to process, but it's the only way to see him again next year with more joy," the actor tweeted.

Oberoi also noted that they "bid adieu to bappa in an eco-friendly manner like always, with loads of love & care!"

Last week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and others also opted for an eco-friendly visarjan at home. (ANI)

