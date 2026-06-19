Entertainment News | 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Summoned, Asked to Appear in Court

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Telugu star Allu Arjun has received a summons from the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case and has been directed to appear in person on June 22 for a hearing.

The summons were issued as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the December 4, 2024, stampede outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during a special screening of the film 'Pushpa 2.'

Also Read | Allu Arjun Summoned by Court in 'Pushpa 2' Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case in Hyderabad; Asked To Appear on June 22.

According to the actor's legal team, the court has asked Allu Arjun to appear before it, adding that further details on the matter will be shared later.

"Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter," Allu Arjun's team said.

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Chikkadpally Police have named the actor as accused no. 11 (A11), while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as accused nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons, and police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals in connection with the incident.

The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of Pushpa 2. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, a woman, Revathi, tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation.

To support the victim, Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who tragically passed away in the incident. (ANI)

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