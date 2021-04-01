London [UK], April 1 (ANI): United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday received her second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, before making her first maskless public appearance of the year.

According to People magazine, the 94-year-old monarch is vaccinated now. Making her first maskless appearance of the year, the Queen stepped out to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, a short drive from Windsor Castle.

While Buckingham Palace confirmed in January that both the Queen and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, received their first doses, they said they would not be making any additional announcements regarding their second shot.

In a video call released back in February, the Queen spoke about the vaccination using the British colloquialism "the jab."

In the call with health leaders from the four nations that make up the UK, she said, "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab -- it didn't hurt at all."

As per People magazine, Prince William said that he is proud of the example his grandparents are setting for their British citizens while speaking with frontline workers and volunteers from across the UK via a video call about the country's COVID-19 vaccination rollout in January. (ANI)

