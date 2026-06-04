Entertainment News | Quentin Tarantino Slams Post-pandemic Hollywood Films, Praises Matt Damon-Ben Affleck Starrer 'The Rip'

Los Angeles [US], June 4 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has launched a sharp critique of post-pandemic Hollywood films, describing contemporary cinema as increasingly uninspiring and overly formulaic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winning director, known for classics such as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Kill Bill' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', said he finds it difficult to engage with recent films, adding that most new releases fail to hold his attention.

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"Since the pandemic, for me anyway, it seems almost impossible for a new movie to come out that I don't pick to death. Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers..... usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood," Tarantino wrote.

The filmmaker further added that his attitude towards movies has changed significantly in recent years.

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"These days, the entire concept of what is a movie is more inclined to inspire contempt in me than generosity. Which is fair enough, because by comparison the movies of the last six years make the '80s seem like the '30s," he wrote.

While Tarantino acknowledged enjoying a handful of recent releases, he said few films have truly captivated him.

"I've seen movies I've liked since then -- 'West Side Story' (2021); 'Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1 & 2' (both 2024), a few others, but nothing that really held me in its grip and swept me away to the magical land of enjoyment that I used to visit and was the reason why I loved movies above all artforms," he wrote, adding, "These days I'd rather read a book," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the filmmaker did single out one upcoming project that impressed him. Tarantino praised Joe Carnahan's Netflix thriller 'The Rip', starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, describing it as a rare exception among recent movies.

Calling it a "suspenseful new movie," Tarantino said it "held me for its entire duration."

"The film is an exciting cop thriller with a novel premise that manages to deliver the goods in really clever ways," he wrote.

He also praised the film's direction, cast and cinematography, adding that its screenplay stood out as the strongest element.

"The whole package worked for me: Carnahan's direction, the splendid cast, the look of the film (courtesy of cinematographer Juan Miguel Azpiroz) -- but the real powerhouse component of this splendid collection is the sensational screenplay by Carnahan and Michael McGrale," Tarantino added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, 'The Rip' has also attracted attention beyond its critical reception. The film recently became the subject of a defamation lawsuit filed against Damon and Affleck's production company by two Miami-Dade police officers, who allege the movie caused reputational damage by blending fictionalised elements with details drawn from their real-life experiences.

Tarantino is currently working on his first stage play, 'The Popinjay Cavalier', which is scheduled to open in London's West End in 2027. The production has been described as "a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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