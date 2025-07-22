Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Raashii Khanna has come on board for a pivotal role in Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh.'

The film is directed by Harish Shankar.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped the first look of Raashii and shared the exciting update on social media, unveiling her as one of the female leads in the film. She steps into the role of Shloka.

Here is the post shared by makers on the social media, captioning, "Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic @RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka' She brings her grace and charm to the sets. Shoot underway."

Raashii is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pawan Kalyan, with the schedule set to continue until the end of the month. The makers aim to wrap up his portions by the first week of August before moving on to the next schedule.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Sreeleela, Prathiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in key roles. (ANI)

