Entertainment News | Rachel Lindsay Explains Her Reaction on ABC's Casting of Matt James in 'Bachelor'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Television personality Rachel Lindsay during an online late-night talk show explained her reaction to why she didn't completely praise ABC's casting of Matt James as the first black 'Bachelor.'

Though happy for Matt James, the 'Bachelorette' alum quite did not find the timing of casting appropriate by the show makers.

Lindsay, who openly criticised the franchise for its lack of diversity in casting, joined Andy Cohen on his 'Watch What Happens Live' show on Wednesday night and addressed her feeling about the decision.

When asked for her reaction to the casting news, she said: "I'm excited that there's a Black Bachelor... but I hated the timing of it because it does seem like a reaction to what is happening in our country."

"Did a man have to die in such a public way on a national stage for you to say now is the time for us to have a Black Bachelor?" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Lindsay as saying.

She continued to explain that the sudden casting seems to be "taking away from this moment."

She also said she wished the network waited to announce James, who should be recognized as the "right man chosen" rather than one chosen "just for this time."

Lindsay said she also hoped from ABC "some acknowledgment that they've been wrong and part of the problem."

Earlier, the casting of Matt James, who is also an entrepreneur and community organisation founder was announced on the official Twitter handle of the show. He has been tapped as the season 25 lead.

Upon the news, Lindsay, who is the first and only black woman contestant in the ABC franchise, had taken to Instagram stories to shower her love on James. (ANI)

